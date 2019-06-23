ABA’s Family Movie Night

ARCANUM – On Saturday evening, June 29, the Arcanum Area Business Association will be sponsoring a Family Movie Night in downtown Arcanum. They will be showing the Disney movie “Dumbo” in the parking lot to the west of Fourman’s Variety on West George Street in Arcanum. The movie will begin at dusk, sometime between 9–9:30 p.m. Bring a blanket and/or chairs to enjoy the movie along with free popcorn.

Prior to the movie, beginning at 5 p.m., three food vendors will be in downtown Arcanum serving up some delicious food and desserts. Come enjoy Nacho Pig, Fourman’s Family Concessions and Crème de la Crème Cakery for an evening meal, or just a treat. There will also be activities for the kids including a bounce house, face painting, kid games and Willie the clown balloon artist.

This event is sponsored by the Arcanum Area Business Association. For more information concerning this and any other Arcanum area events, check out their Facebook page, Arcanum Area Community Events.