Driver in critical condition after rollover

ARCANUM – On June 22, at 11:43 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, mutual aid from Greenville Rescue, New Madison Fire Department, Careflight, and Darke County Accident Reconstruction Team, responded to the 2600 block of State Route 503 on an injury accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2004 Ford F-250 driven by, Christine Pierce-McCoy, 46, of Arcanum, was traveling northwest in the 2600 block of State Route 503 when she failed to negotiate a curve. Ms. Pierce-McCoy traveled off the right side of the roadway, and over-corrected causing the vehicle to overturn an unknown number of times before coming to a rest on it’s top. Ms. Pierce-McCoy was extricated from the vehicle by emergency personnel on scene and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight where she is listed in critical condition.

This accident remains under investigation.