BPW issues challenge to members

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club (BPW) June 13th meeting was hosted at the Brethren Retirement Community by the newly elected officers President Deb Smith, Vice President Kasey Christian, Secretary Karen Sink, Treasurer Vicki Cost and Assistant Treasurer Leigh Fletcher.

President Deb Smith asked each attendee to write down two or three items they are passionate about on a note card. Each person was told to keep these items posted in front of them and to take steps to help them achieve their passions throughout the coming year.

A focus on health and wellness will be one of the themes for the upcoming meeting year. In accordance with this theme, members voted to change their normal second Thursday of the month meeting date from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19 so members would be able to attend the Wayne HealthCare Women’s Health event which is scheduled on Sept. 12. The Greenville BPW Club will host a booth at this event and encourages all members to attend.

The BPW Club will also be working throughout the summer on their annual Guest Night “What a Girl Wants” fundraiser scheduled for Oct. 10. Proceeds from this event are used for scholarships for Darke County Young Women. This year they were able to award five scholarships. More information about these events will be posted on the Greenville BPW Club Facebook page later this summer.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information. Those interested in learning more about the Club can contact Membership Chair Sonya Crist at 937-423-3657 or email at sonyacrist@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page at Greenville BPW Club.