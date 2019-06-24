Duck Derby & Duck-N-Run 5K winners

SIDNEY – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County held their 13th annual Duck Derby and Duck-N-Run 5K at Tawawa Park in Sidney on Thursday, June 20.

The Duck Derby had 2,571 ducks “adopted” by community members and local corporate sponsors. Due to recent rainfall and increased water levels at Tawawa Park’s Mosquito Creek, this year’s Duck Derby winners were chosen randomly and announced via Facebook Live. Thirteen fabulous prizes were awarded for the Duck Derby. The $1,000 Grand Prize winner was Edwin F. Nickol, Inc. in Versailles, and they have generously donated their winnings back to Big Brothers Big Sisters. Other prize package winners included Birdie Gambrel; Ken & Lynne Timmerman; Dianne Wooddell; Rick Eilerman; John Ahrens; Matt Stager; Kenjoh Outdoor Advertising; Kim Rehmert; Edwin F. Nickol, Inc.; Mantor Auto & Truck Repair; McCrate, Delaet & Co.; and Becky Puthoff. All winners will be contacted to arrange delivery of their prizes.

New to the event this year, was the addition of a Defender of Potential Duck drawing. Only 250 of the Defender Ducks were offered for sale, which increased the odds of winning a $500 cash jackpot. The Defender of Potential Duck winner was Kent Craver of Sidney.

Prizes were donated by Meyer’s Garage & Drive Thru, African Safari Wildlife Park, Newport Aquarium, Cincinnati Zoo, Cedar Point, Kings Island, Snow Trails Ski Resort, Cleveland Monsters, Mad River Mountain/Avalanche Snow Tubing Park, Cincinnati Reds, University of Cincinnati, Akron Rubber Ducks, Lake County Captains, Dollywood, Alcatraz East Crime Museum, Cassano’s Pizza, Rapid Fired Pizza, Hot Head Burritos, JT’s Brew & Grill, Fort Loramie Dairy King, Morrie’s Ice Cream, Buffalo Wild Wings, Casey’s General Store, Culver’s Ice Cream, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Holden Forests & Gardens, Great Lakes Science Center, Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream, Cleveland Browns, Gillespie Construction, Carty’s Bike Shop, National Museum of the Great Lakes, Garst Museum, Beach Waterpark, Brethren Retirement Community, Carillon Historical Park, and Scene 75. The Dannon Company, Freshway Foods, and Sidney Foodtown contributed yogurt and fresh fruit for the event.

The Duck-N-Run 5K had 202 registered participants. Actual results can be found at www.cantstoprunningco.com. Plaques were awarded to the top three male and top three female runners overall. Plaque recipients included first place Grant Flora and Kayla Kohler; second place Jordan Henman and Crystal Barton; third place Hunter Mowery and Lois Spitzer. Male and female age division winners included: Tony Spitzer and Palin Homan (ages 10 and under); Hayden Mowery and Jana Wagner (ages 11-14); Ethan Shepard and Olivia Kentner (ages 15-19); Eli Kentner and Erika Homan (ages 20-24); Ethan Hoening and Michelle Muhlenkamp (ages 25-29); Craig Muhlenkamp and Lindsay Headings (ages 30-34); Dallas Graham and Bridget Davis (ages 35-39); Greg Homan and Kelli McEldowney (ages 40-44); Michael Shepard and Diana Shepard (ages 45-49); Allan Egbert and Cheryl Jennings (ages 50-54); Len Hubbard and Chris Boerger (ages 55-59); Dale Borchers and Sandy Hoening (ages 60-64); Richard Barton and Annette Schulze (ages 65-69); Paul Albers (ages 70-74); and Birdie Gambrel (ages 75-79). Congratulations to all of the winners!

This year’s major sponsors included 105.5 TAM FM, Edison State Community College, Ferguson Construction Company, J & J Enterprises, Kenjoh Outdoor Advertising, Kiwanis Club of Sidney, Sidney Body Carstar, Temperance Lodge No. 73 F & A M, The Early Bird & Blue Bag Media, Troy Carstar. For a complete listing of sponsors, please go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org

Proceeds from the event will benefit the local Big Brothers Big Sisters agency.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way member agency. If you would like to become a volunteer and help ignite, empower, and defend the potential of a young child, contact the local agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622, or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.