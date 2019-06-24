NEW PARIS – Jim Kleefeld’s new show Outer Space Magic is the most FUN Summer Reading Club program Jim has done in years. Kids will be amazed as they watch Astronaut Andy get rid of Alien Eggs, see a wacky Space Crew who mis-assemble their spaceship, and the clever, witty Zork, the Flying Alien. Jim’s new show is bright and colorful and interactive, so children get to be helpers and participants and help create the magic all along the way.

Kleefeld’s Outer Space Magic Show is 45 minutes long, highlights books and reading, is suitable for ages 4-12 and entertaining for parents as well as children.

The show will be at the following Preble County District Library branches:

July 22, at 6 p.m., New Paris Branch

July 25, at 5 p.m., Eldorado Branch