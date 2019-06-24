Tween Galactic Glovebox

WEST MANCHESTER – Gloveboxes help astronauts study objects while controlling the atmosphere and environment around them. Try your hand at games and activities inside your own mini glovebox to see if you have what it takes. This program is for ages 8-12. Please register in advance by calling or stopping in at your branch.

The program will be held at the following Preble County District Library branches:

July 1, at 3:30 p.m., West Manchester Branch (678-8503)

July 8, at 4:30 p.m., New Paris Branch (437-7242)