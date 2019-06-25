Motorcyclists injured after striking deer

GREENVILLE – Two people were injured early Tuesday morning after the motorcycle they were riding struck a deer. At approximately 6:45 a.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 3300 block of State Route 571 West in regards to a motorcycle accident with minor injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the accident has revealed a black Harley-Davidson was traveling eastbound when it struck a deer that had darted out of a tree line in an attempt to cross the roadway near 3330 State Route 571. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle, neither of which were wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, were thrown from the wreckage after it continued nearly 100 yards down the roadway coming to rest in front of 3349 State Route 571.

A female passenger on the motorcycle was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue before being transported to Wayne HealthCare for her injuries. The male driver of the motorcycle received minor injuries in the accident and refused further treatment and transport to a medical facility after being examined on the scene.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver and passenger of this motorcycle were injured after striking a deer. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_deer-motorcycle-web.jpg The driver and passenger of this motorcycle were injured after striking a deer. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com