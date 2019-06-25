AO Golf Committee, CADC plan tourney

GREENVILLE – Preparations for the 38th annual Annie Oakley Golf Tournament are underway. Last year 94 golfers signed up for the 18-hole event, which benefited the Cancer Association of Darke County. Committee members for the tournament are Matt & Angie Arnold, Scott and Lisa Frens, Kent & Lynn James, Todd and Beth Durham, Jack & Kay Sloat, Ed & Kay Curry, Larry Ullery and Christine Lynn.

Last year’s tournament was very successful and the event raised $15,000 for the Cancer Association of Darke County. This fundraiser helped the association to provide benefits to over 250 Darke County residents battling cancer. These benefits were provided in the form of reimbursement for medications, transportation, medical supplies and nutritional supplements such as Ensure.

This year’s tournament is scheduled for July 22 at the Turtle Creek Golf Course and will feature a shotgun start with scramble format, chances to win great prizes and dinner for the golfer and their guest. Most importantly, the proceeds from this fun and exciting event will once again benefit the local and independent Cancer Association of Darke County.

Lunch will be served at 11:15 a.m. with tee off time scheduled for 12:15 p.m. Each golfer has the opportunity to win a new car for a hole-in-one on the sixth and seventeenth hole. Any golfer getting a hole-in-one in the eighth hole will win their choice of premium golf equipment. The golfer getting a hole-in-one on the eleventh hole will win a Yamaha Golf Cart.

Additional information and entry forms for the 38th annual tournament are available at the Cancer Association of Darke County, 937-548-9960 or email director@cadcinfo.org or from any tournament committee member.