FEMA to visit Darke County

NEW MADISON – Residents of Darke County who experienced property damage from the Memorial Day tornadoes have the availability to apply for assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). FEMA has a number of assistance programs that individuals and businesses could be eligible for. To assist those impacted, FEMA will be at the New Madison Public Library, 142 S Main St New Madison, on Monday July 1, 2019 from 3–7 p.m.

Disaster assistance registration is also available by the following: www.disasterassistance.gov Phone: 800-621-3362 TTY: 800-462-7585. Please have the following information when you apply: Social Security Number (one per household), address of damaged home or apartment, description of damage, information about insurance coverage, telephone number, mailing address, bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds.

Questions may be directed to the Darke County Emergency Management Agency at 937-548-1444.