ODOT road construction

DARKE COUNTY – The Ohio Department of Transportation recently announced current and upcoming road construction in Darke County.

SR 121 between SR 503 and Martz Street, daily lane closures through Aug. 2 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

SR 121 between Edison Street and Martz Street, ROAD CLOSURE through July 5. The official detour is: US 36 to SR 49.

SR 49A between W. North Street and Seminole Lane, BRIDGE CLOSURE through July 1. The official detour is: SR 49 to SR 49A.

US 127 between US 36 and Sebring Warner Road, daily lane closures through July 15 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. One lane will remain open in each direction.

SR 185 between SR 121 and St. Peter Road, daily lane closures through June 30 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

SR 47 between US 127 and Darke Shelby County Line Road, daily lane closures through June 30th between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

SR 118 between SR 49 and Russ Road, ROAD CLOSURE through Aug. 30. The official detour is: SR 49 to SR 47.

SR 726 between Preble County Butler Township Road and SR 722, ROAD CLOSED, July 8–12. The official detour is: US 40 to US 127 to SR 722.

SR 121 between Preble County Line and New Madison corporation limit, daily lane closures, July 5–Sept. 30 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., one lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

SR 47 between McGreevey Road and Rehmerts Run Road, BRIDGE CLOSURE, July 8–29. The official detour is: SR 185 to SR 48 to SR 66.