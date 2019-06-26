BBBS gets with mentoring programs

GREENVILLE – The Harry D. Stephens Memorial fund recently awarded a grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County. The grant is designated for their after-school Big Buddies youth mentoring programs during the 2019-2020 school year. Big Buddies is a nine-month commitment where high school students volunteer two times per month to mentor elementary students. During these meetings, high school students, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, work with one or two children on different educational and recreational activities. The upcoming school year’s curriculum is entitled “Peace Works” and will focus on conflict resolution, learning through literature, and having a win-win attitude.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County’s mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. Their vision is for all children to achieve success in life. One-to-one mentoring programs provide support, activities, education, and most importantly, a mentor for children who may need a positive role model. Children involved in this program have the opportunity to engage in fun, social, and academic enrichment activities with their mentor. Thanks to generous donations like that from the Harry D. Stephens Memorial fund, mentor and mentee matches in the Darke County area continue to grow and help children in a positive way.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way member agency. If you would like to become an event sponsor, donor, volunteer, or learn more about how you can make a difference in a child’s life, contact our local agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622, or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.