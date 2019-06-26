AWTHS features Fryman Log House

ARCANUM – Join the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society on Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m., for their second Coffee and Conversation of the summer on the Fryman Log House. AWTHS is located at 123 W. George Street and the program is open to the public.

AWTHS member Annette Stewart will share about her parents old log house which was located in Monroe Township. Many may not have known it was log underneath because it was covered for many years. During this talk discussion will center on log houses in the area and the problems that can arise with the early to mid-1800s logs. Discussion will also center on early settlers and families as well as their way of life.

How or why do we think its Noah Fryman’s log home? What artifacts were discovered? Come July 13 and dig into the answers. Photos will be shown as well as family history of the Fryman’s and Niswonger families. If this is your ancestors or family genealogy line bring your photos and family tree to share as well as family stories.

If you own or have owned an old log home or cabin, come and share with your experiences; whether restoring, fixing or moving. Please bring a copy of a photo of your log home and history for display and for their AWTHS Reference Library.

Visit www.arcanumhistoricalsociety.org or AWTHS Facebook Event page for more details and photos. If you are unable to attend but have information to share or questions to ask, email contact@arcanumhistoricalsociety.org. Those without email, call 417-3746.