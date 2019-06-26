Independence picnic in UC

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Preservation Society’s annual indoor picnic on Thursday, July 4 will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Community Room in downtown Union City. The cost is $5, but veterans eat free. The menu includes grilled hot dogs and hamburgers, Sue’s potato salad, baked beans and homemade desserts. The museum will be open and there will be a special display of military memorabilia. Cindi Aukerman, former reporter, will give a short talk about her favorite kind of stories – those about veterans, and the vets she was privileged to interview.