WHC donates to The Gathering

GREENVILLE – Those institutions that are the anchors of the community help define it. Wayne HealthCare is an anchor in Greenville and Darke County and has been a supporter of The Gathering at Garst for many years. This year, Wayne HealthCare continues its support by sponsoring the entertainment. Take the evening off to refresh your spirit and catch The Buzz Ford Show featuring musical guests, The American Kings, on Saturday, July 27 at 8 p.m.

Wayne HealthCare contributes financial support to add the melodies and laughter to The Gathering to make this entertainment possible; it’s good medicine for all. The Gathering at Garst Committee, Garst Museum, and festival guests are grateful to Wayne HealthCare for its support.