Talent show winners named

VERSAILLES – Worch Library is thrilled to announce the winners of the Worch Memorial Public Library Poultry Days Talent Show. Though it was hard to choose, there were four winners picked out of the 11 total acts.

Taking first place at the event held on Sunday, June 16 was Kim Bohler. She played on her flute Sonata in A Minor for Flute unaccompanied, Allegro. In second place was the MC-MY-EX Dancing Squad, which consisted of Corynn Goubeaux, Jalyn McEldowney, and Olivia Meyer. They sang and danced their way into second place.

Third place winner was Morgan Heitkamp singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow from the musical The Wizard of Oz. Fourth place was taken home by Lauren Rismiller, who sang the song Blue by LeAnn Rimes.

The first three places received cash prizes, which included $100 for first, $75 for second and third received $50. In addition, each were awarded gift certificates from The Inn at Versailles or the Darke County Center for the Arts. The fourth place winner was given a gift certificate from Gus’s Coffee, Creamery and Café. There was also a stack of books to choose from.

The cash prizes were provided by the Friends of the Library and an anonymous donor. The Inn at Versailles provided a gift certificate, as well as Gus’s Coffee, Creamery and Café. The Darke County Center for the Arts provided tickets for their Family Series and Barbecue and Blues event.

The library thanks everyone that participated in the event and to everyone that made donations.

For more information about the talent show, visit www.worch.lib.oh.us or Facebook page.