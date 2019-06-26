Animals at WMPL

VERSAILLES – Worch Memorial Public Library’s summer program continues to have lots of exciting programs for everyone to enjoy.

On July 1, 1:30 p.m., Brukner Nature Center will be visiting the library. At this event, participants will see animals from Ohio and hear about what they do to survive. And once they have learned about them, children will have a chance to touch some of the animals.

For a full line up of summer reading activities and programs, visit www.worch.lib.oh.us or contact the library at 526-3416.