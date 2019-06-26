GHS grads receive Foundation scholarships

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Foundation awarded $17,000 in scholarships to 9 members of Greenville High School class of 2019. These recipients will receive their awards following successful completion of one semester in college: Jordan Dill ($2,500 renewable), Lauren Dull ($1,500), Joseph Edwards ($2,500 partially renewable), Jada Garland ($1,500), Lauren Hartzell ($1,000), Ashley Jolley ($2,500 renewable), Andrew Kiryluk ($1,500 renewable), Lily Stiefel ($2,500 renewable), Rachel Unger ($1,500).

This year the Darke County Foundation will award more than $160,000 in scholarships to more than 100 graduates of 8 Darke County high schools. Award money comes from Foundation funds that have been established by individuals, families and businesses interested in supporting Darke County students. Invested long-term, many funds generate a continuing source of income and maintain lasting legacies for years to come. Donors often honor family members or a special purpose by setting up funds with personalized names.

The following Darke County Foundation funds provided scholarships for Greenville class of 2019: Harold and Betty Brewer Fund; DAR – Fort GreeneVille Chapter; Millie Kiger Dunaway Art Fund; John S. and Mary L. Fourman Fund; Galen and Blanche Fourman Fund; Jeanie and Jeff Hawley Fund; Susan J. North Art Fund; Pohl Transportation Fund; Schipfer Family Fund; Edwin, Mac & Marguerite Stoltz Fund; Jan and James Thomas Fund; J. Howard Trump Art Fund; Paul C. and Helen D. Warner Fund; Ryan Wulber Fund.

The Darke County Foundation is a community foundation dedicated to improving the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. Since 1986, the Foundation has awarded over $2.6 million in scholarships and community grants to local non-profit organizations. For information on starting a charitable fund, contact the Darke County Foundation at 548-4673 or visit its website www.darkecountyfoundation.org.

