Hickory Grove shoe drive

GREENVILLE – Hickory Grove United Baptist Church is hosting a shoe drive to help send shoes to those less fortunate and raise funds for roof repairs.

Do you have shoes that you no longer use? If so, consider donating them to Hickory Grove United Baptist Church. The shoes they receive will be sent to people in need in places such as Haiti. The donations will also help the church’s efforts to raise funds to fix their roof.

For more information, or to make a shoe donation, call (937) 368-7052 or (937) 368-7056.