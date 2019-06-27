Deputies investigate ATV crash

LIBERTY TWP. – Two young juveniles were injured Wednesday evening when the ATVs they were riding collided sending one child to the hospital. At approximately 9:07 p.m., emergency personnel from the Liberty Township Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue as well as deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 5000 block of Smith Road in regards to an ATV accident with possible injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the accident has revealed that two juvenile females were each operating a four-wheeler on private property. The females were both driving towards each other and took evasive action to avoid a head-on collision; however, the ATV’s collided. The 11-year old female, who was operating a Yamaha Big Bear 400, was treated on scene by Tri-Village Rescue. The 12-year old female, who was operating a Honda 90, was treated on scene by Tri-Village Rescue and transported to Wayne HealthCare where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Neither juvenile was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene where two juveniles driving ATVs collided. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_atv-collision-web.jpg Emergency personnel responded to the scene where two juveniles driving ATVs collided. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com