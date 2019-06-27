Rotary gives back to community

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Rotary Club celebrated its annual Giving Back Luncheon by giving $33,000 in scholarships and community grants to eight Darke County students and 49 organizations. The funds are derived from the two fundraising projects performed by the club and include delivery and tear down of voting booths for the Darke County Board of Elections at each polling place for every election and a favorite for many fairgoers – the Rotary Lemon Shake-Up stands.

With the Versailles Rotary Club disbanding, the Greenville Rotary Club opened scholarship opportunities to the entire county this year, including students from Versailles High School. A committee that included Kristin Fee, chairman, and members Christy Bugher, Kyle Lehman, Gavin Glasscoe, and Rhonda Williams sorted through 40 applications to narrow the field to 16. Those 16 were given interviews with the following eight students receiving scholarships – Kelsi Ruble, Greenville; Ting Hao Zeng, Franklin Monroe; Caitlyn Luthman, Versailles; Nicole Brocious, Franklin Monroe; Benjamin Davis, Versailles; Courtney Batten, Versailles; Brooks Blakeley, Versailles; and Morgan Heitkamp, Versailles. Each student received a $1,000 scholarship.

Sharing in $25,000 in community grants were American Red Cross, Anna Bier Gallery, Annie Oakley Festival, Annie Oakley Golf Tournament, Ansonia Local Schools, Arcanum Business Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boy Scout Troop 185, Boys & Girls Club of Greenville, Brethren Retirement Community, Cancer Association of Darke County, Coalition for a Healthy Darke County, Center for Neurological Development, Council on Rural Services Program – ACES, Gateway Youth Programs, Darke County Center for the Arts, Darke County College Access Program, Darke County Economic Foundation, Darke County Parks District, Darke County Special Olympics, Darke County Recovery & Wellness Centers, Darke County Senior Outreach, Darke County United Way, Darke County Veterans, Empowering Darke County Youth, EUM Church, Final Bow, Fish Choice Food Pantry, Focus Fast Pitch, Fort GreeneVille Daughters of the American Revolution, Gathering at the Garst, Grace Resurrection Association for Christian Endeavors, Greenville Citizens Baseball League, Greenville City Schools Latchkey Program, Greenville City Schools Kindergarten, Greenville Elementary School, Greenville High School Interactive Media, Greenville High School English 10, Greenville Middle School After School Tutoring, Hospice of Darke County, Illumination Ministries, Main Street Greenville, Meals on Wheels, Ohio Wave Fastpitch Academy, Safe Haven, Solid Rock Church, Wayne HealthCare Foundation, YMCA of Darke County, and YOLO.

The Greenville Rotary Club also celebrated the end of Gavin Glasscoe’s term as the club president and honored with the Rotarian of the Year Award. Christy Bugher will serve the club as president in 2019-2020.

Representatives from the 49 organizations that received a Greenville Rotary Club Community Grant were present for the annual Giving Back Luncheon. Eight local students were presented scholarship from the Greenville Rotary Club. Shown are Kristen Fee, committee chairman, Morgan Heitkamp, Caitlyn Luthman, Benjamin Davis, Nicole Brocious, Ting Hao Zeng, Christy Bugher and Rhonda Williams, committee members.

Contact Editor Ryan Berry at (937) 569-0066 or rberry@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

