Pedestrian injured after being struck by car

GREENVILLE — A pedestrian is recovering from his injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday evening while attempting to cross South Ohio Street. At approximately 5:17 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Rescue, Greenville City fire and officers from the Greenville Police Department were called to the area in front of 92 South Ohio St., on the report of a pedestrian struck by a car.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a preliminary investigation into the accident has revealed that a male pedestrian was attempting to cross South Ohio Street when he walked out from behind a semi-tractor and trailer stopped to traffic into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The male pedestrian, only identified by Greenville police as being possibly in his late teens or early 20s, was struck by a Chevrolet Trax traveling southbound on South Ohio Street.

The male pedestrian was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue and transported to Wayne HealthCare for unknown injuries. The female driver of the Chevrolet Trax was uninjured in the accident.

