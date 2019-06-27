Concerts in the Park begin Sunday

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Municipal Concert Band will kick off the 2019 season this Sunday, June 30 at the Marling Band Shell in the beautiful Greenville City Park. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. The concerts in the park are free and open to the public.

This week, the GMCB will present music from the Greatest Showman. The concert will feature vocalists John and Chelsea Whirledge. One of the hottest musicals to come out in sometime, The Greatest Showman portrays the life of PT Barnum and the rise of his fame and fortune. The band will also perform a medley of hits by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons with the music from Jersey Boys. Featured also will be marches by John Philip Sousa and other park band favorites.

Plenty of bench seating is available or you are invited to bring your own lawn blankets or chairs.

The Greenville Municipal Concert Band 2019 Season. All concerts will begin at 7pm.

July 7 – A Celebration of Independence

July 14 – Concert Band

July 21 – Greenville Municipal Jazz Band

July 28 – No concert

Aug. 4 – Concert Band

Aug. 11 – Concert Band

Aug. 18 – no concert

Aug. 25 – Jazz Band

Sept. 1 – Concert Band