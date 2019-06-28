CBC schedule July blood drives

DARKE COUNTY – Donors can show their commitment to helping save lives by supporting any of the following Darke County community blood drives. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “My Commitment Defines Me – I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The YETI Adventure Package is the grand prize in the Community Blood Center Lifesaving Adventure campaign. Everyone who registers to donate from April 29 through Nov. 2 will be automatically entered in the drawing to win a YETI Tundra Cooler, plus 27 genuine YETI accessories including a pair of Base Camp chairs.

The “My Commitment Defines Me” T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate with CBC July 1 through Aug. 31. It’s the second of three t-shirt designs in the Lifesaving Adventure campaign and donors are challenged to collect all three.

CBC is offering new opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at community blood drives. These blood components are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients. Platelet and plasma donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

The following blood drives are open to the community and appointments are encouraged:

Tuesday, July 9, Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Avenue, Greenville, 12:30–6:30 p.m., sponsored by Greenville Education Association

Saturday, July 13, Saturday Morning Sausage and Pancake Breakfast Blood Drive, Faith United Methodist Church, 101 E. South St., Arcanum, 7:30–11:30 a.m.

Monday, July 15, Versailles K of C Hall, 12:30–6:30 p.m., 8440 St. Rt. 47, Versailles, sponsored by Midmark and Versailles National Honor Society

Monday, July 22, Spirit Medical Transport, 5484 State Route 49 South, Greenville, 4–7 p.m.

Monday, July 29, Greenville Grace Church, 4805 St. Rt. 49, 3–7 p.m.

