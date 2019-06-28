GREENVILLE – Rediscovering Joy: A Support Group for Widows and Widowers of all ages will hold their next meeting on Monday, July 8, from 6:30–8 p.m. The group meets on the second Monday of every month at the Preferred Insurance Center’s Meeting Room located at 809 West Main St., Coldwater.

For the July meeting, Connie Boeke from Choice Travel will be discussing travel destinations and options. In addition to the monthly meetings, the group also offers a variety of social outings for members. In July, the group will be dining out at 17 West in New Bremen.

For information, call or text Judy at 419-733-5629 or Mary at 419-678-8830. Email is also available at Rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com.