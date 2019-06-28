Y hosts Swim Technique Camp

GREENVILLE – If you are an advanced or competitive swimmer looking for a way to level up your abilities, the Y’s Swim Technique Camp is for you.

The Y in Greenville will be presenting a Swim Technique camp for youth ages 6-18 beginning July 24 and continuing through July 27.

Swimmers will be instructed by guest coach Ray Bosse. Bosse is an accomplished coach with 21 years of coaching all levels of aquatics in the Department of Physical Education at the United States Military Academy (West Point). He was the head coach for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming Teams at West Point from 1989-2001. He has coached numerous swimmers as they won awards including Div. II All-Americans, individual NCAA National Champs, and Olympic qualifiers. He is Level 4 certified with the American Swim Coaches Association.

Each day of camp will focus on a different stroke- freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly.

Bosse will be joined by Y aquatics staff each day, as well as college swimmers, national champions, and Olympic qualifiers.

The camp will have separate age groups for ages 6-12 and ages 13-18.

The 6-12 age group will meet Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 7:15-8:45 p.m., and Saturday from 2:15-3:45 p.m.

The 13-18 age group will meet Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 5:45-7:15 p.m., and Saturday from 12:30-2 p.m.

Sports camps are $25 for members and $45 for potential members. Register by phone, online, or in person no later than the Friday prior to camp.

Questions may be directed to Mitchell Bosse at 548-3777 or at mbosse@ymcadarkecounty.org.

See their Summer Program Guide at www.ymcadarkecounty.org/programs.