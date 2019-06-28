Aquatic Jedi Camp at Y

DARKE COUNTY – In a pool far, far away, friends challenge each other in aqua activities and water wars…at the Y’s Aquatic Jedi Camp!

If you are searching for a fun way to get your kids active during the summer months, the YMCA’s Aqua Camps can help. Bring your snorkel mask and your imagination, because in this aqua camp, campers will have a blast each day with a variety of games, challenges and activities.

The Water Wars Aquatic Jedi camp is for youth ages 4 and up. Camp begins July 8 and continuing through July 10, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. each day.

Aqua camps are $20 for members and $30 for potential members. Register by phone, online, or in person no later than the Friday prior to camp.

The final aqua camp of the summer in Versailles will be “Under The Sea,” Aug. 5-7.

See their Summer Program Guide for details www.ymcadarkecounty.org/programs

Questions may be directed to Cole De’Nise at 526-4488 or at cdenise@ymcadarkecounty.org.