Empowering has room for students

GREENVILLE – June is gone and July is upon us. There is still room for students in Empowering Darke County Youth’s Summer Small Group Tutoring Program at Edison State Community College. No signup forms are needed. Bring your student(s) any day, Monday through Thursday (except July 4), from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. They will enroll the child and place him or her with a tutor. Tutoring sessions are held in Room 131 at Edison State on Wagner Avenue.

Summer is a great time for relaxing, swimming, summer sports and simply enjoying the warm weather. It is also a great time to fine-tune reading and math skills.

If your child is not doing as well as he or she should in math, or homework was a struggle last year, maybe it’s due to rusty basics, such as adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing. Also, according to Scholastic, students who don’t read during the summer can lose two to three months of reading skills. Students who do read during the summer can gain a month of reading proficiency.

If tutoring doesn’t fit your summer schedule, then load up on books to read and hold 5-10 minute math practice sessions every day you can. A little summer effort can save a lot of fall pain.

Empowering Darke County Youth is a United Way Partner Agency providing After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.