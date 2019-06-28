Injuries reported in Arcanum crash

ARCANUM – A driver and her passenger were transported to the hospital Thursday evening after being injured in a two-vehicle crash. At approximately 7:01 p.m., emergency personnel from Arcanum Fire and Rescue, Arcanum Police Department and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department responded to the intersection of State Route 49 and Arcanum Bears Mill Road.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a 2008 chrome Pontiac G6, driven by 73-year-old Mary Christman of Bradford, had stopped in the westbound lane on Arcanum Bears Mill Road at the stop sign. Ms. Christman pulled into the intersection and into the path of a northbound 2001 maroon Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by 18-year-old Austin Fourman of Greenville, causing the two vehicles to collide.

Ms. Christman and her front seat passenger were treated on the scene by Arcanum Rescue for minor injuries and transported to Wayne HealthCare for further medical treatment. Fourman was examined by EMS on the scene but refused any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

The crash will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver and her passenger were injuried after pulling into the path of another vehicle on State Route 49 near Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_062-web.jpg The driver and her passenger were injuried after pulling into the path of another vehicle on State Route 49 near Arcanum. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com