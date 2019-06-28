North Broadway work on schedule

GREENVILLE — Chad Henry, manager of the Planning and Zoning Office for the City of Greenville, said construction work on North Broadway is on schedule, anticipating that the first of three phases will be complete by Aug. 30.

The first phase, of course, is where Brumbaugh Construction is working on cubs and fixing drain problems. The second will be the installation of sidewalks by American Decorative Concrete of Union City, with an anticipated ending date of Sept. 30 and the third will be paving by Walls Brothers, perhaps to be completed by Oct. 30, with the last two being projects of the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Here are some comments from locals:

“It’s not really a concern,” said Vanessa Jones-Cruze. “They are doing their best. I don’t want to pay more just to have street lights like Fourth Street… $1,500 up front to hook into water line was enough to pay, and taxes being raised for who knows how long, so more money for lights just to look pretty is ridiculous. Some of neighbors have complained about their driveways… taking too long to be able to use again. People going through this red light (at intersection of Broadway and Harmon) is ridiculous. A guy on a motorcycle almost got hit because a truck went through a red light, didn’t even try to stop. The road is supposed to be closed except for local traffic, but if you’re going to ignore that and use it anyway at least stop for the red light. I think the workers could get more done in a day if people would stay out of their way instead of making them move their machines to let them through.”

“I think the construction people are getting a bad rap,” said Cruze’s husband, Chuck (CW). “People think it’s inconvenient. People are impatient and want it down now. I’ve heard the community complain why not put lights up like they did on Fourth Street. I’m just happy with lights. They didn’t tear up our yard much but they will take care of it.”

Cruze complained about the traffic and another incident, however.

“They drive pretty fast through here, and they aren’t even from here,” he said. “And, I didn’t like paying $1,500 to replace my new water line to the house. I was frustrated but not upset.”

In his talks with the construction people, he went to them asking to have asphalt put down in his driveway where there were pits.

“That afternoon, they brought a bucket load of asphalt and put it in there,” he recalled. “I praised the Lord. I asked the worker how much I owed him and asked me if I was a veteran and I told him I was. He told me, ‘I owe you.’ I was humbled how he respected veterans.”

Cruze said the construction work is the talk of the neighborhood.

”Most of the workers are really nice,” Cruze said. “I see them when they’re frustrated like anyone else would be. Nowadays, we want something and we want it now. It takes time. Not a one has yelled at me when I would go up and talk to them. I try not to get in their way. I have nothing but good things to say about them. If anybody wants to complain, tell them to call me at 417-4743.”

“I am happy about the investment being made in our community and don’t mind bearing the minor inconveniences in return for having safe roadways and sidewalks and functioning storm sewer systems,” remarked Nikki Nealeigh, a Broadway resident.

“It seems to be taking forever to get it all done, but I’m sure all the rain hasn’t helped the work getting done any faster,” said Norma Garland of Ansonia.

“These workers are doing an awesome job, just wish people would slow down when traveling through the area,” said Darlene Keaser-Grubb.

“I don’t think it should be shut down at Russ to Magnolia,” stated Allen Blackburn. “They aren’t working there anyways and all the businesses that are there I just don’t think they should have closed that part right away.”

“As long as we can get to Maid-Rite, we are good,” said Annette Sanders.

“It has made it very inconvenient to drive to the high school,” Pat Royer commented.

“It’s very inconvenient at times, depending on direction that you need to go,” replied Judy Byers. “But, everyone seems to be working and staying courteous.”

“They seem to be doing infrastructure, so that’s an improvement,” stated Sue Leugers. “None of that is a slam dunk like a simple resurfacing. Trust me, we had the same thing in Versailles all last summer from April through the fair. We survived and better for it. Covered about 19 homes.”

” It’s no big deal. It will be nice when it’s all done,” remarked Amy Grogean. “I was wondering why they didn’t make the road the same width all the way through there? I think it would have made it look even better.”

This topic, from the business angle, will appear in an article in The Early Bird this weekend.

Construction work on North Broadway continues, with the first phase expected to be complete by Aug. 30. Here is a southbound view of what residents and travelers are seeing when they come into the city at the north end. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_construction-shot-new-on-broadway.jpg Construction work on North Broadway continues, with the first phase expected to be complete by Aug. 30. Here is a southbound view of what residents and travelers are seeing when they come into the city at the north end. Linda Moody|DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.