Senior Outreach luncheon

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Senior Outreach recently held its annual Senior Citizen of the Year luncheon. The winners for the 2019 Senior Citizen of the year were John and Sue Strawser. The moving nomination letter describing their community work, overwhelmingly won them the vote.

Romer’s hosted the Senior Day with 350 reservations and a waiting list. They thank their sponsors for all their hard work the day of the luncheon and for the time and prizes they contributed: Romer’s Catering, Rest Haven, Village Green, Wayne HealthCare Foundation, Spirit Medical Transport, Orthopedic Associates of Southwest Ohio, State of the Heart Care, Brethren Retirement Community, Versailles Rehab, Comprehensive Health Network, Greenville Health & Rehab Center, Oakley Place, Brookdale, Union City Care Center, Zechar- Bailey Funeral Home, Darke County United Way, Community Action Partnership, Catholic Social Services, Rotary Club of Greenville, Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities, City of Greenville, and Area Agency on Aging.

Mike Besecker was the guest speaker who announced the upcoming project for an inclusive center for the developmentally disabled and the senior citizens of Darke County. The Darke DD building located on Jaysville-St. John’s Road is going to undergo renovations for a new training center, ballroom floor, large kitchen area, computer lab, and much more. This will provide a great new meeting place for seniors and developmentally disabled people to socialize and eat meals together. They are happy to announce this project is moving forward with great speed. It has been in the works for many years.