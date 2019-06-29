Stanley performs at library

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s next Family Fun Day is Wednesday, July 3 at 11 a.m. on the library lawn featuring magician Matthew David Stanley. Stanley combines comedy with mind-blowing magic for a result that can only be described as entertaining.

Stanley is the proud recipient of the prestigious Lance Burton Award presented in Las Vegas as well as the International Brotherhood of Magicians Stage Champion Award presented in Kansas City. Families are sure to have a great time.

In case of rain they will meet at the First Congregational Christian Church Activity Building on Fifth Street. Many thanks to the Friends of the Library and Greyson James Steyer Memorial Fund of the Darke County Foundation for their generous sponsorship of “Family Fun Days.”