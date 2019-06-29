July First Friday features music

GREENVILLE – Main Street Greenville will be introducing a new theme for July’s First Friday event, Heat Wave. The lazy, hazy days of summer are finally here, so head on over to downtown Greenville to make your memories of winter fade away.

For some good old fashioned summer fun, stroll on downtown Friday, July 5 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The festivities will include music by Shannon Clark and the Sugar, a water balloon toss, oversized lawn games, an outdoor movie, and fun family activities.

Shannon Clark and the Sugar will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. on 5th Street between the Coffee Pot and Michael’s Fine Clocks and Jewelry. They are a local band whose sweet vibes will make for one sun-sational evening. Shannon and the Sugar specialize in a multitude of genres from soul, pop, rock, to alt-country, so there is a special song for everyone who comes out to listen.

BMF Fitness, a new downtown business, will be hosting limbo on West Third Street throughout the evening. Right across Broadway on East Third Street, Main Street Greenville will be offering a “pocket park” made possible thanks to a partnership with Rotary Club of Greenville and Hupmans Lawn Care. This temporary park will be open to the public to enjoy a place to sit down, relax, socialize, and enjoy some oversized yard game fun.

Main Street Greenville will also be offering a water balloon toss contest on the courthouse lawn starting at 7 p.m. Grab a friend and see if you can go the distance without letting your balloon pop. The winners of the toss will receive a $10 gift card to Chillz Frozen Yogurt.

Once the sun sets bring out your lawn chairs, blankets, family, and friends for an outdoor movie showing at the “Theater on Third” sponsored by Greenville National Bank! The event will feature a family friendly movie (to be announced) starting at dusk (approximately 9:15 p.m.). Theater on Third is an outdoor movie experience and will be located in the city parking lot behind Bach to Rock. This outside event is free and concessions for purchase will be provided for a perfect ending to another dreamy summer night.

In addition to all the activities listed above, many downtown businesses will be open late for all to enjoy, so make reservations for dinner and explore the shopping experiences offered.

First Friday: Heat Wave is sponsored by Second National Bank. Headquartered in Greenville, Second National Bank is part of the Park National Corporation, a group of strong community banks based in Ohio. Second National was originally chartered in July 1883 and has eight offices in Greenville, Arcanum, Versailles, Fort Recovery and Celina.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth in Historic Downtown Greenville. To learn more about the organization, visit www.MainStreetGreenville.org or call 937-548-4998. You can also like the organization on Facebook to receive updates on a regular basis (www.facebook.com/mainstreetgreenville).