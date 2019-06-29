Film series continues July 2

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library Third Floor Film Series will screen the 1951 adventure drama The African Queen in July. The film was directed by John Huston and was based upon the eponymous 1935 novel by C.S. Forester. It stars screen legends Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn.

The African Queen is set in German-controlled Africa at the outbreak of World War I. It tells the story of a prim and proper missionary (Hepburn) and a coarse and scruffy boat captain (Bogart) who must set off down a wild river in a small steamer that’s seen better days to escape German forces. The film is at times harrowing and at times hilarious as these two personalities clash on board their very small boat.

Join them on Tuesday, July 2, at 6:30 p.m., as they screen The African Queen. Free popcorn, candy, and soft drinks will be provided, and David Nilsen will lead a brief discussion after the film.