GREENVILLE – Brookdale Greenville will host Cooking for the Cause – Alzheimer Benefit Dinner on Thursday, July 11, 6:30 p.m. The event will take place at Brookdale, 1401 N. Broadway, Greenville.

The cost is $10 with presale tickets only. Dine in or carryout. One hundred percent of the ticket price goes to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The menu, prepared by Chef Robert Newman, will include tangy cole slaw, blueberry BBQ ribs, red skin dill potato salad, buttermilk and honey cornbread, and key lime cheesecake.

Tickets can be purchased at Brookdale Senior Living or by calling Christena Sharp, (937) 564-1120.