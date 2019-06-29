Greenville apartment destroyed in two-alarm fire

GREENVILLE – Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire early Saturday morning that has left the residents of two apartments without homes. At approximately 4:30 a.m., emergency personnel from Greenville City Fire Department and Greenville Township Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the corner of Front Street and Central Avenue in regards to a working structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a two-story wood frame residential structure located at 102 Front Street with smoke and flames showing. A second alarm was requested with Arcanum, New Madison and Versailles Fire Departments responding to assist with operations on the scene while Gettysburg Fire Department responded to man the Greenville City Fire Station.

According to authorities on the scene, the home is divided into two levels with an apartment on both levels. A resident of the second story apartment is believed to have climbed out through a second story window onto a roof where he was able to escape without injuries. The residents of the first-floor apartment were not at home at the time of the fire. The American Red Cross was contacted to aid the families who were displaced by the fire.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Shannon Fritz of the Greenville City Fire Department, the cause and nature of the fire are undetermined at this time and will remain under investigation by the Greenville City Fire Department.

