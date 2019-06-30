New Madison July 4th Parade

NEW MADISON – It’s that time of year again and as in the past a lot is happening in New Madison. The village is gearing up for another fabulous Fourth of July Celebration.

The parade will be on Thursday, July 4, and will step-off at 11 a.m. with the lineup starting at 10 a.m. on Anderson Street between State Route 121 (Snack Shop) and Wilt Road. Participants are reminded to enter from the Wilt Road end of Anderson Street. The usual route down State Route 121 (Main Street) to Tri-Village School will be followed. The parade will be held at a different time from past years.

This year’s grand marshal is Eric Fee.

Plenty of other activities are also planned for the weekend, including the New Madison United Methodist Church Pancake Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., a flea market, games, rides, vendors and multiple activities presented by the New Madison Civic Center. The festivities will be capped with the best fireworks show in the area at 10 p.m. with viewing at the school grounds, www.newmadison4thofjuly.org.

Send the day and enjoy the fireworks with your friends and family. The Laroy Farst Post 245 American Legion on Fayette Street will be hosting its annual chicken box lunch beginning 5 p.m. at the post home.