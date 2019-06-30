Next Miss Annie Oakley sought

GREENVILLE – The Annie Oakley Festival Committee is preparing for the 2019 Annie Oakley Festival, and our new 2019 Miss Annie Oakley.

They are looking for Darke County Women, ages 12-19, who would like to become the 2019 Miss Annie Oakley. For more information, visit www.annieoakleyfestival.org.

There will be a Shooting Contest and a Costume Contest for all who sign up.

Shooting competition will begin with practice on Tuesday, July 23, Preliminaries on Wednesday, July 24, and final competition on Thursday, July 25. Cash prizes will be awarded in the Shooting Contest. 2019 Miss Annie Oakley -$150, First Runner Up – $100, and Second Runner Up – $75. If you have any questions, contact the Annie Oakley Festival President at 937-548-1018 or by email at mellings@embarqmail.com.