Annie Oakley Little Miss & Mr.

GREENVILLE – The Annie Oakley Little Miss Annie Oakley & Little Mr. Buffalo Bill Contest will take place Friday, July 26 at the Annie Oakley Festival.

Registration begins at 6 p.m. and the contest begins at 6:30 pm. Children ages 3-5 (by or on July 26), are encouraged to sign up. The registration fee is $15.

Prizes will be awarded for first and second place for Little Miss Annie Oakley and Little Mr. Buffalo Bill – $50 for first place and $25 for second place.

For more information and entry form, visit www.annieoakleyfestival.org.

If you have questions, contact the Annie Oakley Festival president at 937-548-1018 or by email at mellings@embarqmail.com.