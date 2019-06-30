Passing motorists discover vehicle fire

VERSAILLES – A vehicle fire burning in a ditch was discovered by a passing motorist Saturday morning on the outskirts of Versailles. At approximately 12:35 a.m., emergency personnel from Versailles Fire and Rescue as well as deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 242 and Wolf Road in regards to a vehicle fully involved in fire.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a passing motorist reported a vehicle in the ditch located at the northwest corner of the intersection of State Route 242 and Wolf Road that had appeared to have been involved in an accident. However, the caller was unable to get close enough to the vehicle to advise whether or not it was occupied. The vehicle, a Chrysler Pacifica, was discovered to be empty by firefighters only after the fire was extinguished. Initial attempts to locate the registered owner and or driver of the vehicle were unsuccessful by law enforcement.

The accident and fire will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

Versailles firefighters responded to the scene of a vehicle fire early Saturday morning. The vehicle appeared to have been in a crash, but was unoccupied. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_vehicle-fire-2-web.jpg Versailles firefighters responded to the scene of a vehicle fire early Saturday morning. The vehicle appeared to have been in a crash, but was unoccupied. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com