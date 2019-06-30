Motorcycle crash leaves two injured

GREENVILLE – Two people were transported to the hospital for their injuries early Sunday morning after the motorcycle they were operating rear-ended a vehicle. At approximately 12:28 a.m., emergency personnel from the Greenville City Fire Department and Greenville Township Rescue along with officers from the Greenville Police Department responded to the 900 block of East Main Street at the intersection of Memorial Drive in regards to a two-vehicle injury accident involving a motorcycle.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a preliminary investigation into the accident revealed a black 2008 Harley-Davidson was traveling westbound on East Main Street when, according to eye witness accounts, it collided at a high rate of speed into the rear of a silver Lexus also traveling westbound.

The male driver of the Harley-Davidson and his female rear passenger were both thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the crash. Both were treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue before being transported to Wayne HealthCare for what were described as non-life threatening injuries. Officers noted that the female passenger was the only occupant of the motorcycle wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The driver and two passengers of the Lexus were uninjured in the collision.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

The driver and passenger of this motorcycle were taken to Wayne HealthCare after rear-ending a car. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_motorcyle-crash-web.jpg The driver and passenger of this motorcycle were taken to Wayne HealthCare after rear-ending a car. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com