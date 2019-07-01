Local Heroes Day at Worch

VERSAILLES – June 20 was Worch Memorial Public Library’s fifth annual Local Heroes Day. Unfortunately the weather did not permit them to have this event in the library parking lot. Thanks to Versailles Fire Department they moved to their location so all would stay dry.

They had over 100 parents and children visit with the firemen, paramedics, policemen, veterans, and the Friends of Worch Library. Children and adults spent the hour with these heroes who have a “Universe of Stories” to share in the community. Thank you to those who serve and those who have served our country and our community in so many ways. Thanks again to the Versailles Fire Department for allowing the use of their building. Thank you to the Friends of the Library so programming is free.

If you missed this year’s program, this popular event will return next year. If you have questions about programming at Worch or becoming a Friend of the Library, contact 937-526-3416 or visit www.worch.lib.oh.us or their Facebook page.