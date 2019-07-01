Your fair photo could be our cover

GREENVILLE – It’s time to dig out those photo albums and choose a favorite photo you took at the Darke County Fair.

Again this year, the Daily Advocate will be hosting its Fair Photo Cover Contest – with a slight twist – the Early Bird Newspaper also will be participating in the photo contest.

Judges’ choice winners’ photos will be used as the covers for both the Early Bird’s and Advocate’s fair guide publications.

Entries will be accepted beginning Monday, June 24 through 11:59 p.m. July 8.

Submissions must be made through the Second Street Media link, which can be found on both papers’ websites at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Also new this year – individuals who submit a photo or register to vote on the submissions will be entered in a random drawing for a $100 cash prize.

Photo entries will be sponsored by the following businesses as follows:

* Judges’ Choice sponsored by Greenville National Bank. Two winners will be chosen and will receive $100 cash and one Marco’s Pizza for six months. These photos will appear on the covers of the newspapers’ fair guides.

* People’s Choice – second place, sponsored by Second National Bank and Wayne HealthCare. Two winners will be chosen and will receive $75 cash each.

* Honorable Mention, third place, sponsored by the Law Office of Rudnick & Hosek LTD. One winner will receive $50.

Remember, all submissions must be photos taken at the Darke County Fair. Individuals may submit as many photos as they wish.