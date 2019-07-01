Multiple departments battle two-alarm fire

ANSONIA – Multiple fire departments from across Darke County battled the summer heat to extinguish a two-alarm fire outside of Ansonia. At approximately 12:58 p.m., emergency personnel from Ansonia Fire and Rescue, Greenville Township and Versailles Fire Departments as well as deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to 5125 Beamsville-Union City Road in regards to a fully involved barn fire. Arriving units reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure with numerous outbuildings exposed to the heat and flames and immediately requested a second alarm. Responding to the second alarm were Greenville City, Union City, Rossburg, Gettysburg, Burkettsville and North Star Fire Departments.

The owner of the property, Clouia Longenecker, who was not at home at the time when the fire started, stated the brick outbuilding was used primarily for storage of miscellaneous items and nothing of any great value was believed to have been stored inside. “I just left here around 12:30 p.m. and everything was just fine. If you look closely,” she added, “you can still see holes in the bricks where my kids would throw a baseball against there years ago.”

According to Ansonia Fire Chief Paul McCleskey, despite the close proximity of the surrounding outbuildings, firefighters on the scene worked hard to bring the blaze under control and were able to save all the surrounding structures from any major damage.

The exact cause and nature of the fire will remain under investigation by the Ansonia Fire Department.

Fire crews worked to keep a two-alarm barn fire from spreading to nearby out-buildings. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_ansonia-2alarm-fire-1-web.jpg Fire crews worked to keep a two-alarm barn fire from spreading to nearby out-buildings. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_ansonia-2alarm-fire-2-web.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_ansonia-2alarm-fire-3-web.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_ansonia-2alarm-fire-4-web.jpg