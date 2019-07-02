ICOI Fellowship

GREENVILLE – Dr. Ron Dean, D.M.D. of Western Ohio Dental Medicine earned Fellowship status in The International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI) in May 2019.

The awarding of Fellowship status is granted upon completion of multiple dental implant surgeries. Dr. Dean is a graduate of the Midwest Implant Institute and is board eligible in the American Board of Oral Implantology (ABOI).

Dr. Dean practices in Greenville and can be reached at (937)548-5051 or online at rdeandmd.com.