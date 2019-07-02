Ribbon cut on new Gordmans store

GREENVILLE – Greenville joined 24 other communities throughout Ohio last Thursday morning when they hosted a Darke County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony for Gordmans. The celebration was capped off by several giveaways, including an insulated tote bag to the first 100 guests as well as an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or $5 shopping card.

Greenville High School received the best giveaway. As part of Gordmans grand opening celebration in all 25 Ohio communities, the retailer donated $1,000 to a local a high school. Greenville High School Principal Stan Hughes explained this is one of the best things about being part of a community where there is a lot of support from the residents and businesses. Gordmans donation will be used in support of the school’s Positive Behavioral Intervention Support program.

Helen Jessup, store manager, said, “We are excited to show you what Gordmans is all about – bigger deals, smaller prices on the latest trends in merchandise for the entire family in addition to fabulous home décor and more.” She pointed out customers will always find something new at the store since they get two to three trucks each week.

Gordmans features departments for men’s and women’s clothing and shoes and items for home décor, bedding, kitchen and much more.

She thanked her employees for their hard work in preparing the store for its opening. Jessup said they spent a lot of hours away from their homes to make this happen. The Greenville store will be one of 150 Gordmans that will open across the country by the end of the year.

“We are very pleased to part of Greenville and the surrounding community,” Jessup said. Mayor Steve Willman welcomed Gordmans and said he believes it is a great fit for the city.

Sharon Deschambeau, executive director of the Darke County Chamber, also welcomed the new business.

