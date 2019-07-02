City ready for fireworks show

GREENVILLE – Thanks to the efforts of Greenville City Mayor Steve Willman, Greenville area residents will celebrate Independence Day with a bang at dusk on July 6 at the Darke County Fairgrounds. As it has done for the past several years, in order to keep the tradition of fireworks alive in the city, the mayor’s office has spearheaded the effort.

According to Willman, the city contributed $11,000 from its Community Fund, which represents a little less than half the funds needed to produce the show. The remaining funds for the $23,520 show were donated from local businesses, organizations and individuals.

Funds in the Community Fund are derived from the city’s “bed tax” on local hotels. The funds can only be used in support of community events and organizations. Some of this year’s funds were given to the Darke County Visitors Bureau, Main Street Greenville, Gathering at Garst, Annie Oakley Days, YOLO Urban Park, Darke County Horseshoe Pitchers and others.

In addition to the City of Greenville, this year’s fireworks supporters include the Brown Family Foundation, Greenville Moose Lodge #329, Greenville National Bank, Second National Bank, Treaty City Industries, Greenville Federal, Dave Knapp Ford, Mote & Associates, SVG Motors, Brethren Retirement Community, Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Darke Elks Benevolence Group, and Keith and Peggy Foutz. Willman gave a special thanks to the Darke County Agricultural Society for hosting the fireworks.

“We couldn’t do it without them (supporters),” said Mayor Willman. He expressed his appreciation for those that stepped up and contributed to this growing event. The mayor shared there was a 12 percent increase in the cost of this year’s show due to tariffs with China, but several who contributed gave more than they gave in past years.

Prior to the fireworks show, the Greenville EUM Church will host its annual Family Fest at the fairgrounds. Family Fest begins at 6 p.m. with a day of free events for the entire family. There will be games, music, bouncy houses, corn hole, photo booth, petting zoo, door prizes. Also, kids of all ages will be able to explore a fire truck, farm tractor, backhoe, dump truck, police car and more. We will provide a free meal for families to enjoy together. The church will hold a worship service at 8 p.m. under the tent. At 9 p.m., EUM Church will be giving away door prizes from local business.

Some of the donors for Greenville’s fireworks are Jeff Kniese (Greenville Federal), Dick Brown (Brown Family Foundation), Susan Barker (Greenville Federal), Keith Foutz, John Swallow (Second National Bank), John Warner (Brethren Retirement Community), Kent James (Greenville National Bank), Greg Zechar (Zechar Bailey Funeral Home), and Mayor Steve Willman. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_firework-donors-web.jpg Some of the donors for Greenville’s fireworks are Jeff Kniese (Greenville Federal), Dick Brown (Brown Family Foundation), Susan Barker (Greenville Federal), Keith Foutz, John Swallow (Second National Bank), John Warner (Brethren Retirement Community), Kent James (Greenville National Bank), Greg Zechar (Zechar Bailey Funeral Home), and Mayor Steve Willman. Ryan Berry | AIM Media

Contact Editor Ryan Berry at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 569-0066.

