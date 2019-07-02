Darke Foundation awards scholarships

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Foundation awarded scholarships to the following graduates of Ansonia High School class of 2019: Alyssa Armock ($1,500), Megan Christman ($1,500), Kiley Grilliot ($2,500 renewable), Trinity Henderson ($1,500), Samuel Rhoades ($750), Kayla Saintignon ($750), and Payton Setser ($750).

Several graduates from last year’s class of 2018 are eligible for second-year scholarships: Amber Aultman, Aliya Barga, Cierra Longenecker, Katelyn McKenna, Nathan Mueller, Bailey Stammen, and Leah Wilburn.

The following Foundation funds provided scholarships for Ansonia students: Ansonia Area Jaycees Fund; Velma and Merlin Applegate Fund; Pauline Winbigler Bales Fund; Harold and Betty Brewer Fund; John and Mary Fourman Fund; Greenville National Bank Fund; John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund; Riffle Family Fund; J.C. and Alice Schafer Fund, Howard Trump Art Fund.

The Darke County Foundation also awarded scholarships to the following graduates of Tri-Village High School class of 2019: Peyton Bietry ($750), Phoebe Campbell ($2,500 renewable), Elijah Driver ($1,500), Julia Mellott ($2,000), Kloey Murphey ($1,500), Jadyn Patrick ($750). These Foundation funds provided money for the awards: Harold and Betty Brewer Fund; Millie Kiger Dunaway Fund, Howard and Eva Fisher Fund; Eleanor Hughes Fund.

The Darke County Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. For more information, call 548-4673 or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org.