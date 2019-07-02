Posted on by

Darke Foundation awards scholarships


The Darke County Foundation awarded scholarships to graduates of Ansonia High School class of 2019. Pictured left to right: Kayla Saintignon, Trinity Henderson, Megan Christman, Kiley Grilliot, Alyssa Armock, Samuel Rhoades, Payton Setser, and Christy Prakel, director of the Darke County Foundation.

The Darke County Foundation awarded scholarships to graduates of Tri-Village High School class of 2019. Pictured left to right: Presenter Susan Laux (Darke County Foundation trustee), Jadyn Patrick, Kloey Murphey, Julia Mellott, Elijah Driver, Peyton Bietry, Phoebe Campbell.


DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Foundation awarded scholarships to the following graduates of Ansonia High School class of 2019: Alyssa Armock ($1,500), Megan Christman ($1,500), Kiley Grilliot ($2,500 renewable), Trinity Henderson ($1,500), Samuel Rhoades ($750), Kayla Saintignon ($750), and Payton Setser ($750).

Several graduates from last year’s class of 2018 are eligible for second-year scholarships: Amber Aultman, Aliya Barga, Cierra Longenecker, Katelyn McKenna, Nathan Mueller, Bailey Stammen, and Leah Wilburn.

The following Foundation funds provided scholarships for Ansonia students: Ansonia Area Jaycees Fund; Velma and Merlin Applegate Fund; Pauline Winbigler Bales Fund; Harold and Betty Brewer Fund; John and Mary Fourman Fund; Greenville National Bank Fund; John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund; Riffle Family Fund; J.C. and Alice Schafer Fund, Howard Trump Art Fund.

The Darke County Foundation also awarded scholarships to the following graduates of Tri-Village High School class of 2019: Peyton Bietry ($750), Phoebe Campbell ($2,500 renewable), Elijah Driver ($1,500), Julia Mellott ($2,000), Kloey Murphey ($1,500), Jadyn Patrick ($750). These Foundation funds provided money for the awards: Harold and Betty Brewer Fund; Millie Kiger Dunaway Fund, Howard and Eva Fisher Fund; Eleanor Hughes Fund.

The Darke County Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. For more information, call 548-4673 or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org.

