Driver arrested after rollover crash

GREENVILLE — Darke County Deputies arrested the driver of a vehicle after he was involved in a non-injury rollover crash early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 1:23 a.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue as well as deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 6300 block of Requarth Road in regards to a rollover crash with possible injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a 2010 Silver Dodge Avenger driven by Andrew Miracle, 30, of Greenville, was traveling east on Requarth Road. The driver went off the left side of the roadway and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to go off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle hit two concrete posts before overturning and landing on its top.

Miracle refused all medical treatment on the scene and was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

