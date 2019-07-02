13 face drug charges in Operation Firecracker

GREENVILLE – On July 2, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Greenville Police Department, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Darke County Adult Probation, Union City Police Department, and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office conducted Operation Firecracker. The operation stems from a six-month narcotics investigation. As result of the investigation, the following persons were arrested:

Amberly Williams, 29, Greenville – Trafficking in Meth – three counts – Felony of the 2nd degree (Prior Convictions of Drug Trafficking in 2018 and Felony Drug Possession 2019)

Lanita Dues, 57, Greenville – Trafficking in Meth – four counts – Felony of the 3rd degree

Kelvin Crawford, 52, Union City – Trafficking Meth – one count – Felony of the 3rd degree

Ebony Redditt, 40, Greenville – Trafficking in Meth – two counts – Felony of the 3rd degree (Prior Convictions of Drug Trafficking and possession in 2015)

Daniel Trittschuh, 32, Greenville – Trafficking in Meth – three counts – Felony of the 3rd degree/Drug Possession two counts – Felonies of the 4th degree

Sara Dynes, 33, Greenville – Trafficking in Meth – two counts – Felony of the 4th degree

Stoney Dynes, 55, Greenville – Trafficking Meth – two counts – Felony of the 4th degree

Tyler Merritt, 34, Greenville – Felony Possession of Drugs – one count – Felony of the 5th degree

Kelly Smith, 24, Greenville – Felony Possession of Drugs – one count – Felony 5th degree (Prior Convictions of drug Trafficking 2019)

While executing the above drug warrants the following two people were present and found to have outstanding warrants and were arrested on charges unrelated to the drug arrests:

Stanley Richards, 44, Greenville – Probation violation

Marti Thompson, 48, Arcanum – Warrant for Domestic Violence and Unlawful Restraint

The following suspects currently have active arrest warrants from the same investigation:

Carl Adkins, 46, Dayton – Trafficking in Meth – one count – Felony of the 2nd degree

Sharon Utley, 52, Dayton – Trafficking in Meth – one count – Felony of the 2nd degree

Leroy Jones, 39, Greenville – Trafficking in Meth – one count – Felony of the 3rd degree

Charles Phillips, 39, Greenville – Trafficking in Meth – two counts – Felony of the 4th degree

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office also had nine suspects wanted on felony drug trafficking warrants and at last check two have been arrested.

Darke County Sheriff Toby L. Spencer and Greenville Police Chief Steve Strick take a strong stance against any drug activity in Darke County and the City of Greenville. Please report any suspected drug activity to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office 937-548-2020, the Greenville Police Department 937-548-1103, or the Darke County Crime Stopper’s tip line at 937-547-1661. All callers may remain anonymous.