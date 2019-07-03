Woodland Survival Camp

GREENVILLE – Do you have what it takes to survive the woodland wilderness? Campers will be put to the test as they acquire the skills to overcome Mother Nature’s greatest challenges. From starting fire to finding water to building shelter, Darke County Parks will explore the best tricks and skills to have when it comes to staying alive. Sign up today and discover what it takes.

Camp is from Aug. 5-9 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages 8-9.

The camp meets at the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center, 4267 State Route 502, Greenville. For more information or to register, call (937) 548-0165 or visit www.darkecountyparks.org.